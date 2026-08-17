6 months not enough to solve every problem, but govt fully committed: PM’s spokesperson

It would be difficult to resolve all of the country’s problems completely within just six months, but the government has demonstrated the highest level of sincerity, commitment and responsibility, Prime Minister’s Adviser and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Mahdi Amin has said.

He made the remarks on Monday at an interaction organised by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing at the Prime Minister’s Office to mark 180 days since the government assumed office.

The meeting highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the government over the past six months, including its efforts to implement every commitment made in its election manifesto.

Among those present were Prime Minister’s Adviser Nazrul Islam Khan; BNP Standing Committee members Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Ismail Jabiullah; Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon; State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Choudhury; State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam; Prime Minister’s Advisers Humayun Kabir and Zahed Ur Rahman; Special Assistants SM Zia Uddin Haider and Saimum Parvez; Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli; Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman; and relevant officials of the PMO.

Referring to the circumstances in which the government took office, Mahdi Amin said, “Rebuilding Bangladesh from the ruins left behind after 16 years of fascism means that resolving 100 per cent of all problems within just six months may be somewhat difficult. However, one thing can be stated with certainty today: in every sphere, this elected, transparent and accountable government, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, has demonstrated the highest level of sincerity, commitment and responsibility.”