6 months not enough to solve every problem, but govt fully committed: PM’s spokesperson
It would be difficult to resolve all of the country’s problems completely within just six months, but the government has demonstrated the highest level of sincerity, commitment and responsibility, Prime Minister’s Adviser and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Mahdi Amin has said.
He made the remarks on Monday at an interaction organised by the Prime Minister’s Press Wing at the Prime Minister’s Office to mark 180 days since the government assumed office.
The meeting highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the government over the past six months, including its efforts to implement every commitment made in its election manifesto.
Among those present were Prime Minister’s Adviser Nazrul Islam Khan; BNP Standing Committee members Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Ismail Jabiullah; Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon; State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Yasser Khan Choudhury; State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam; Prime Minister’s Advisers Humayun Kabir and Zahed Ur Rahman; Special Assistants SM Zia Uddin Haider and Saimum Parvez; Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli; Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman; and relevant officials of the PMO.
Referring to the circumstances in which the government took office, Mahdi Amin said, “Rebuilding Bangladesh from the ruins left behind after 16 years of fascism means that resolving 100 per cent of all problems within just six months may be somewhat difficult. However, one thing can be stated with certainty today: in every sphere, this elected, transparent and accountable government, under the Prime Minister’s leadership, has demonstrated the highest level of sincerity, commitment and responsibility.”
Manifesto commitments
Mahdi Amin said the government had been working relentlessly to fulfil every commitment in its election manifesto, primarily because the manifesto was rooted in the BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) political philosophy.
He said the manifesto incorporated the historic 19-point programme of late President Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia’s Vision 2030, the BNP’s 27-point programme formulated under the incumbent prime minister, and the 31-point framework agreed upon with all political parties that participated in the simultaneous movement.
He said the country was being governed in accordance with these four foundational documents and the manifesto prepared through consultations with people across Bangladesh ahead of the election.
The prime minister, he added, had pledged in Parliament that every commitment would be implemented “to the letter”, in accordance with the July Charter signed by the BNP with a note of dissent.
The PM’s adviser said implementation of the election manifesto had begun before the ink on voters’ fingers had even dried. At its very first meeting, the Cabinet approved the waiver of agricultural loans of up to Tk10,000, including interest, benefiting around 1.3 million farming families.
He also highlighted initiatives including the introduction of a Farmers’ Card, Family Card and Expatriate Card; the establishment of employment exchanges at district level; honorariums for imams, muezzins, priests, pastors and Buddhist religious leaders; and programmes for canal excavation and tree planting.
Food prices and civil liberties
Mahdi Amin said the government had faced a challenging domestic and global environment after taking office, inheriting a state structure that had been severely weakened over 16 years of what he described as fascist rule.
He said commodity prices had been kept under control during Ramadan, while strong measures had been taken to prevent syndicates from forming and artificially driving up prices.
He also said there had been no major labour unrest during Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Azha for the first time in many years.
According to Mahdi Amin, the government had maintained the highest standards of freedom of expression, the rule of law and human rights over the past six months, with no political repression.
He said the government had demonstrated “the highest degree of patience and tolerance” even when freedom of expression had, at times, crossed the line, involved provocation or taken an objectionable form.
Education reforms
Mahdi Amin, who is also the prime minister’s adviser on education, said no question paper had been leaked during the SSC (Secondary School Certificate) examinations held soon after the government assumed office.
He claimed that answer scripts had instead been assessed impartially, with students receiving the grades and marks they deserved.
He alleged that the fascist government had misappropriated around Tk70 billion from the retirement benefits and welfare trust funds of retired MPO-listed teachers and employees, leaving retired teachers without their rightful benefits for around four years from 2022.
He said the prime minister had immediately arranged funding after being informed of the matter, and that retired teachers had received cheques worth Tk20 billion at an event two days earlier as an initial payment.
As part of sweeping reforms to the education system, four new subjects—two each in Classes IV and VI—will be introduced from the next academic year. Free Wi-Fi is being introduced at educational institutions, while school uniforms and bags are being provided to primary school students.
He also highlighted the participation of around 2.2 million students in the Primary Gold Cup, describing it as an unprecedented nationwide sporting movement.
An Innovation Idea Showcasing Competition has also been organised at educational institutions for students from Classes VI to XII.
According to Mahdi Amin, the government has ensured completely free education for girls up to undergraduate level and is gradually introducing a nationwide mid-day meal programme. Third-language education is being given particular priority, while students proficient in a third language are being offered bank guarantees of up to Tk1 million to facilitate overseas employment or study.
Gas crisis and new pay scale
Mahdi Amin acknowledged that the global conflict in the Middle East had contributed to international shortages of gas and electricity, with some impact being felt in Bangladesh.
“We are deeply aware of the gas problem that has emerged over the past few days,” he said, adding that the prime minister had ordered a range of measures to address the crisis.
He also said the new pay scale being prepared for government employees was “well on its way to being finalised”.
The government, he added, had taken initiatives to recognise sport as a profession, establish new sports villages, and renovate and preserve playing fields across the country.
He said the July Museum had been opened as a symbol of public sentiment and aspirations, while government assistance had been extended to families of those killed in the July mass uprising and the bloodshed during the anti-fascist movement of the previous 15 years.
Arrangements were also being made for advanced medical treatment for those injured, both at home and abroad, he added.
The honorariums of freedom fighters who had received the nation's highest state titles had also been increased, he said.
Separate funding is being arranged to reopen closed factories, while labour-friendly legislation is being used to strengthen protections for workers.
Financial-sector reforms
Mahdi Amin said the government had already begun reforms to address the “collapsed economic structure” it inherited.
According to him, this was reflected in a people-oriented budget that expanded opportunities for business and trade, reduced taxes where necessary, strengthened protection for depositors and expanded bonded warehouse facilities for fully export-oriented industries.
The process for renewing trade and business licences had also been simplified considerably, he said.
The government was working to create a system in which productive enterprise could flourish, while removing barriers to repatriating profits in order to make doing business easier and attract foreign investment.
Bangladesh Bank, he added, had provided the necessary policy support and coordinated its monetary and fiscal policies accordingly.
Mahdi Amin said significant progress had also been made through bilateral mechanisms with several countries to repatriate large sums of money siphoned abroad through money laundering during the previous fascist regime.
Law and order
PMO spokesperson Mahdi Amin said the government had inherited an extremely fragile law-and-order situation, much as it had inherited a weakened economic structure.
He claimed that the government had since moved towards creating a political-harassment-free, people-oriented and service-focused police and administration, breaking with the legacy of the previous 16 years.
He said public confidence in the police, administration and law-enforcement agencies was returning, with people receiving immediate assistance and legal remedies when they approached the authorities.
He added, however, that law-enforcement agencies and intelligence services remained highly vigilant against conspiracies and attempts to destabilise the country.
Mahdi Amin also said a formal request had already been made to the neighbouring country for the extradition of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted and sentenced in a crimes-against-humanity case.
Foreign policy
Speaking on foreign policy, Mahdi Amin said the BNP-led elected government firmly believed in the principle of “Bangladesh First” in conducting state affairs.
The government, he said, wanted to build a Bangladesh whose bilateral and multilateral relations with every country in the world would be based on equality, fairness and dignity.
He also said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had already dismantled the VIP culture and stepped down from the privileged sphere to stand alongside ordinary citizens like an ordinary member of the public.