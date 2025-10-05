Long term economic growth, trade on agenda as UK trade envoy visits Bangladesh

The UK’s Trade Envoy to Bangladesh, the Rt Hon. Baroness Winterton of Doncaster DBE, has arrived in Dhaka on a five-day official visit aimed at deepening the longstanding trade and investment relationship between the UK and Bangladesh.

This visit comes at a critical juncture as Bangladesh prepares for national elections in February 2026 and approaches its graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in November 2026. The Trade Envoy’s mission will reinforce the UK’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s long-term economic reform agenda and boosting two-way trade and investment for mutual prosperity.

During her visit, Baroness Winterton will meet with senior members of the Interim Government, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, Education Adviser Professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar and Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, to discuss the UK-Bangladesh partnership on economic reform, trade and investment.