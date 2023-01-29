Awami League never flees, works for people’s welfare: PM Hasina

At the rally, the premier also inaugurated 26 projects including seven of the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), worth over Tk 13.33 billion and laid foundation stones of six other projects involving over Tk 3.75 billion.

The prime minister said the BNP-Jamaat clique is saying many things and giving an ultimatum to her party saying that the Awami League would not get the scope to flee.

Referring to her return to the country twice ignoring the red eyes of the then governments in 1981 and 2007, she asked the BNP-Jamaat clique who wants to flee and said the AL never flees and it looks behind.

“I returned to the country thinking about the people of the country,” she added.

The AL president said her party is working with the people for their wellbeing as the organisation was formed at the hands of the Father of the Nation.

“This organisation (AL) whenever comes to power, the fate of the people is changed.”