PM Hasina to address media conference today

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference on Wednesday to apprise the media of the outcome of her recent visits to Switzerland and Qatar.
“The press conference will be held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, at 12:00 pm on Wednesday,” said prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim.
On Saturday, the prime minister returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the ‘World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All’ held on 14-15 June.
Besides, the prime minister attended the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum which took place in Qatar capital Doha on 23-25 May.