Slow pace of investigation in bribery cases

In a drive on 18 February 2020 in Cox’s Bazar, surveyors of district land acquisition section, Wasim Uddin Khan, Farid Uddin and Md Ferdous, were arrested. Tk 93,60,000 and seven bags of land records were recovered from them.

After two and half years, there is no progress in the investigation in the cases.

Anti-Corruption Commission deputy director Md Sharif Uddin was investigating the case in the beginning. He arrested 14 people including Cox’s Bazar former land acquisition officer Bijoy Kumar Singha. In the case, five people gave confessional statements in court. Information about bribes in 98 transactions surfaced in their statements. ACC official Sharif was investigating more cases of corruption in the land acquisition. Later he was transferred. Then he was terminated in February. Meanwhile, in the case filed in connection with recovering Tk 9. 8 million, 12 out of 14 suspects come out of jail on bail.