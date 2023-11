The US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has issued letters to three major parties of Bangladesh--Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party.

Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque said they received a letter from US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas.

Letters have been given to Awami League and BNP too, he quoted the US ambassador as saying.

*More to follow...