Yunus seeks Open Society Foundations' support to bring back stolen money

The Open Society Foundations' leadership today met Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus to discuss Bangladesh's efforts to rebuild the economy, trace siphoned-off assets, combat misinformation, and carry out vital economic reforms.

A delegation of the Open Society Foundations headed by its chair Alex Soros and president Binaifer Nowrojee, called on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and expressed support for reforms undertaken by the Interim Government.

During the meeting, Alex Soros commended Prof Yunus for leading the country at a critical time in its history and shepherding reforms needed to fix the country's institutions and rebuild the economy.

He said the student-led mass uprising has given "great opportunities" to set a new course for the country.