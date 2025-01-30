Yunus seeks Open Society Foundations' support to bring back stolen money
The Open Society Foundations' leadership today met Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus to discuss Bangladesh's efforts to rebuild the economy, trace siphoned-off assets, combat misinformation, and carry out vital economic reforms.
A delegation of the Open Society Foundations headed by its chair Alex Soros and president Binaifer Nowrojee, called on Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and expressed support for reforms undertaken by the Interim Government.
During the meeting, Alex Soros commended Prof Yunus for leading the country at a critical time in its history and shepherding reforms needed to fix the country's institutions and rebuild the economy.
He said the student-led mass uprising has given "great opportunities" to set a new course for the country.
They discussed issues ranging from the July uprising, transitional justice for the victims of struggle, economic reforms, media, recovery of stolen assets, the new cybersecurity laws and how to improve them and the Rohingya crisis.
"We will explore ways to support your efforts in these areas," Alex Soros said.
Prof Yunus thanked the Open Foundations for its support.
He urged the Foundation to do more for spreading the news of the unprecedented student-led uprising, which has brought down a brutal dictatorship.
"What I witnessed during my visit to Davos was that not many people know about the July uprising," he said. "There is a lot of disinformation."
The Chief Adviser asked the Foundation to help the country in "asset tracing" in order to bring back some 234 billion dollars siphoned off during Sheikh Hasina's 16-year-long rule.
Prof Yunus said the Interim Government inherited a "devastated and war-torn" economy, and he sought the Foundation's support in the rebuilding process.
He said Bangladesh media now enjoys unprecedented freedom, but misinformation and disinformation have flooded the social media.
The Foundation also expressed its desire to help Bangladesh's crucial LDC graduation - a move welcomed by the Chief Adviser.
"We have to think about how to do the transition without any problems," he said.