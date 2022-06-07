Smart Group shuts hydrogen peroxide factory on public demand

A hydrogen peroxide factory run by Smart Group, also the owner of BM container depot where a weekend fire killed 41 people, has been shut down following protests by local residents and leaders.

The factory, located at South Pahratali of Hathazari upazila in Chattogram, is run by Al-Razi Chemical Complex Ltd, a sister concern of Smart Group, now under public scrutiny after the massive blaze.

The fire that erupted on Saturday night is being blamed on the hydrogen peroxide-carrying containers kept at the depot amid allegations of lax security measures.