Bangladesh

Dhaka University: Emergency provost committee meeting takes 5 decisions

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and activists are chasing the students waging a movement seeking a reform in quota system in government jobs on Dhaka University campus on 15 July 2024Sazid Hossain

The provost committee of Dhaka University has taken five decisions, including ensuring peaceful existence in their halls, from an emergency meeting.

The meeting took place Monday afternoon as a clash broke out over the demand of students to reform the quota system in government jobs on the campus.

Dhaka University vice-chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal presided over the meeting.

Later, the university authority issued a press release in this regard.

The five decisions are - 1. Students will stay at their respective halls peacefully; 2. Provosts and residential teachers will stay at the halls round-the-clock to ensure safety of the students and take necessary actions; 3. No outsider could stay at the halls; 4. Everyone is urged to refrain from spreading rumours and negative propaganda; and 5. Everyone is urged to refrain from committing sabotage. If anyone commits any sabotage, actions will be taken as per the rules of the university.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh