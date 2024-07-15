Dhaka University: Emergency provost committee meeting takes 5 decisions
The provost committee of Dhaka University has taken five decisions, including ensuring peaceful existence in their halls, from an emergency meeting.
The meeting took place Monday afternoon as a clash broke out over the demand of students to reform the quota system in government jobs on the campus.
Dhaka University vice-chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal presided over the meeting.
Later, the university authority issued a press release in this regard.
The five decisions are - 1. Students will stay at their respective halls peacefully; 2. Provosts and residential teachers will stay at the halls round-the-clock to ensure safety of the students and take necessary actions; 3. No outsider could stay at the halls; 4. Everyone is urged to refrain from spreading rumours and negative propaganda; and 5. Everyone is urged to refrain from committing sabotage. If anyone commits any sabotage, actions will be taken as per the rules of the university.