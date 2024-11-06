Dr Yunus greets Donald Trump

Regarding his reelection in the office, Dr Yunus wrote, “Electing you as the US president for a second term reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America. I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world.”

Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback.

The polarizing Republican's victory, following one of the most hostile campaigns in modern US history, was all the more remarkable given an unprecedented criminal conviction, a near-miss assassination attempt, and warnings from a former chief of staff that he is a "fascist."

"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump told a victory party in Florida.