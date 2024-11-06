Dr Yunus greets Donald Trump
The chief adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, has greeted the newly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump.
In a letter on Wednesday, Dr Yunus said, “Please accept my best wishes for your success as you embark on this momentous journey of leading your great nation.” He also looked forward to working together to further strengthen the bilateral partnership with the US and foster sustainable development.
The chief adviser noted that Bangladesh and the US share a long history of friendship and collaboration across numerous areas of mutual interest. The relationship continued to grow in depth and breadth during his previous term in the office.
“I firmly believe that the possibilities are endless as our two friendly nations work towards exploring newer avenues of partnership,” he said, adding his government and peace-loving people of Bangladesh look forward to partner and collaborate the newly elected president’s efforts in addressing global challenges in the pursuit of peace, harmony, stability, and prosperity for all.
Regarding his reelection in the office, Dr Yunus wrote, “Electing you as the US president for a second term reflects that your leadership and vision have resonated with the people of the United States of America. I am confident that under your stewardship, the United States will thrive and continue to inspire others around the world.”
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback.
The polarizing Republican's victory, following one of the most hostile campaigns in modern US history, was all the more remarkable given an unprecedented criminal conviction, a near-miss assassination attempt, and warnings from a former chief of staff that he is a "fascist."
"It's a political victory that our country has never seen before," Trump told a victory party in Florida.