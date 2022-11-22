Media literacy, fact-checking needed to curb fake news

Speakers at a discussion underscored the need for media literacy among the people so that they can determine which information to accept and which to reject in the deluge of information available on social media.

They also emphasised the need for independent fact-checking to fight fake news.

The speakers came up with said this at a discussion titled ‘Rise of new media: Fighting against fake news’ organised by Center for Governance Studies at a city hotel on Tuesday.

The event was part of an ongoing 3-day 'Bay of Bengal Conversation'.