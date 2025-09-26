It’s unclear where and how reforms to take place: Anu Muhammad

Since the formation of the interim government, more has been said about reforms than in the past 54 years combined, Economist and former professor at Jahangirnagar University Anu Muhammad has said.

“Yet it still remains unclear exactly where and how such reform will take place,” he observed.

Speaking at a discussion at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Auditorium of the National Press Club on Friday, Professor Anu Muhammad made these remarks.