Son appearing at court for years after father’s death

22 years ago, Jamat Ali from Manikganj had filed a case with the civil court asking for declaration of land ownership.

The court issued a decree against Jamat Ali in 2003 as he didn’t submit any records in support of land ownership. Jamat Ali appealed against the decree in 2004.

Months after months hearing dates are fixed for that appeal case and Jamat Ali appears. But, later he died 10 years ago and couldn't see the end of that appeal case. Afterwards Jamat Ali’s son Nurul Haque, 50, and brothers joined the case, but that appeal suit has not ended yet.