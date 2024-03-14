23 crew members in hijacked ship are in good health: Khurshed Alam

“Our primary goal is to free the ship along with the crew members. We wouldn’t deviate from this target,” he told the journalists.

Khurshed Alam also briefed about the experience of freeing all Bangladeshi crew members unharmed from hijacked Bangladeshi ship ‘Jahan Moni’ and Malaysian-owned ship ‘Albedo’ in the past.

Asked if the pirates demanded any ransom, Khurshed Alam said, “It is baseless if any news media publishes anything about ransom. They did not demand any ransom yet from us, and yet to communicate about it.”

He said the ship was not sailing in a risky route.

“The pirates took over the ship and anchored near Somalia this morning. The pirates have not contacted us yet. We have learnt from different sources that around 60 pirates are in the ship and all 23 Bangladeshi crew members are safe.”