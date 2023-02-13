Bangladesh team rescues one alive, recovers nine bodies so far in Turkey

The team consisting of 34 members from the army and 12 from the fire service left Dhaka Wednesday at 10pm and reached Turkey's Adana Military Air Base Thursday at 9.46pm.
Later, they reached Adiyaman city in southeastern Turkey and started search and rescue operations, Shahjahan said.
The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude quakes that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria nine hours apart on February 6 rose to 33,179 Sunday and was certain to keep increasing as search teams locate more bodies in the rubble, reported AP.
Authorities said more than 92,600 other people were injured in the disaster.