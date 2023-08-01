Guardians strongly refute charges brought against arrested BUET students

Guardians of the students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), who were arrested in Sunamganj on Sunday, have demanded immediate release of their sons and claimed that the police allegations are baseless, fabricated, and motivated.

During a press briefing at the central Shaheed Minar of the engineering and technology university on Tuesday, they said the arrested students are innocent and not involved in any type of politics.

The police arrested a total of 34 students, including 24 from BUET, on charges of "hatching secret conspiracy against the government and disrupting public safety" during a pleasure trip on boat in Sunamganj.