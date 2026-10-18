Durga Puja’s core philosophy is standing against injustice, oppression: President

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said that standing up against injustice and oppression is the main philosophy of Durga Puja.

“Standing up against injustice, oppression, dishonesty, persecution and defeating them is the very core philosophy of Durga Puja,” he said while exchanging views with members of the Hindu community after visiting Ramna Temple on the occasion of Sharadiya Durgotsav- 2026.

Extending greetings to all on the occasion of Durga Puja, the President said, “Today’s event is one of the biggest celebrations for the people of the Sanatan faith. Not only in Bangladesh but across the world, Goddess Durga appeared when injustice, oppression, persecution and torture had descended upon people.”

“Demons had emerged repeatedly in this country, and the people of Bangladesh had defeated them,” he added.

Highlighting the history of Ramna Kali Temple, he said attempts were made to destroy it in 1971 and it was completely demolished in 1973.

“Those who spoke of secularism were responsible for this misdeed,” he noted.

The President said that in 2001, the Ramna Kali Temple was restored and rebuilt at the initiative of Babu Goyeshwar Chandra Roy under the direction of Begum Khaleda Zia.

“Since then, efforts have been made to restore the temple to its former heritage. I deeply commemorate late Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia with due respect for this,” he said.

He called upon all to remain united to preserve communal harmony in the country and said, “Bangladesh’s communal harmony was often misrepresented and subjected to misinformation.”

“We can say in a very firm and emphatic voice that I am not aware of any other place in the world where communal harmony exists as it does in Bangladesh,” he added.

The President further said that while violence and hatred were engulfing the world, the people of the Sanatan community in Bangladesh were able to celebrate their religious festival in an atmosphere of peace.

He assured that the present government would work sincerely to resolve the problems currently faced by followers of the Sanatan faith.

He wished the Durga Puja celebrations every success and thanked cultural performers who performed dances and songs on the occasion.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Ethnic Minority Affairs Bijon Kanti Sarkar, Ramna Temple President Arpana Roy Das, and General Secretary Milton Baidya were present on the occasion.

During the programme, Ramna Temple member Subhash Chandra Das presented the President with a traditional uttariya.