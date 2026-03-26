Former DGFI chief Sheikh Mamun Khaled detained
Retired Lieutenant General Sheikh Mamun Khaled, former Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), has been detained by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
According to DB officials and an intelligence source, he was detained late Wednesday night from an area in the capital.
An intelligence source said inquiries had been underway into various allegations against Sheikh Mamun Khaled. Those include claims of involving the DGFI in political activities, his controversial role during the 1/11 period, and alleged irregularities related to the Jolsiri housing project.
He has reportedly been detained for questioning in connection with these matters.
Earlier, in May last year, a court imposed a travel ban on Sheikh Mamun Khaled and his wife, Nigar Sultana, following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
At that time, the ACC stated that it was investigating allegations of financial irregularities and illicit asset accumulation against them.
DB officials said that, following his detention, further information is being gathered regarding the allegations, and subsequent steps will be taken after completing the necessary legal procedures.
Earlier on Monday night, another key figure associated with the 1/11 period, retired Lieutenant General Masud Uddin Chowdhury, was arrested by the DB and is currently on police remand in a human trafficking case.
Sheikh Mamun Khaled served as Director of the Counter Intelligence Bureau (CIB) of the DGFI towards the end of the military-backed caretaker government of 2007–08.
He later became Director General of the DGFI during the Awami League government, serving in that role from 2011 to 2013.