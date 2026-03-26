Former DGFI chief Sheikh Mamun Khaled detained

An intelligence source said inquiries had been underway into various allegations against Sheikh Mamun Khaled. Those include claims of involving the DGFI in political activities, his controversial role during the 1/11 period, and alleged irregularities related to the Jolsiri housing project.

He has reportedly been detained for questioning in connection with these matters.

Earlier, in May last year, a court imposed a travel ban on Sheikh Mamun Khaled and his wife, Nigar Sultana, following an application by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).