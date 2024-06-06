Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on 16 June as crescent moon sighted

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that Friday, 7 June will mark the first day of Zil Hajj, as the crescent moon of Zil Hajj has been sighted in the kingdom on Thursday evening, reports Gulf News.

"Arafat Day falls on Saturday, 15 June, while Sunday, 16 June will be the first day of Eid-ul-Azha," according to a Saudi Supreme Court statement.

When Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha will be known on Friday.