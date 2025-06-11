Dengue: 288 cases in 24hrs, highest number recorded this year
A total of 288 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 5,303 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Barishal Division (outside city corporation areas) reported the highest number of new infections, with 261 fresh cases.
The latest data shows that Chattogram Division (outside city corporations) recorded 11 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported one, while 12 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation.
Besides, Mymensingh Division (outside city corporations) logged two new cases; Rajshahi Division (outside city corporations) recorded one.
However, no new fatalities were reported during this period. Currently, 448 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.
Last year, dengue claimed 575 lives. According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.