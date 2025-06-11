Dengue: 288 cases in 24hrs, highest number recorded this year

A total of 288 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 5,303 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Barishal Division (outside city corporation areas) reported the highest number of new infections, with 261 fresh cases.

The latest data shows that Chattogram Division (outside city corporations) recorded 11 cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported one, while 12 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation.