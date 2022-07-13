Special rapporteur on climate change to visit Bangladesh on 4-15 Sept

During the visit, the special rapporteur will study and identify how the adverse impact of climate change affects the human rights of communities in vulnerable situations including climate change-induced displacement.
Furthermore, he plans to identify good practices, strategies and policies implemented by the government in building resilience to the adverse impact of climate change on the full and effective enjoyment of human rights.
In order to prepare for the visit, the Special Rapporteur has sought input from civil society, human rights organizations and other interested stakeholders by 27 July.
He primarily remains focused on mitigation policies and loss and damage associated with the Paris Agreement, Kyoto Protocol and related instruments.