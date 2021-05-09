Specific tax on tobacco products is vital for public health: Webinar

Non-government Voices for Interactive Choice and Empowerment (VOICE) on 9 May proposed that the government reform the ad valorem-based taxation on tobacco products by introducing a uniform tax burden on all cigarettes.

According to the proposal, the excise share would be 65 per cent of retail price of all cigarettes, instead of 57 per cent and 65 per cent excise on lower-tier and premium brands respectively.

Additionally, 15 per cent value added tax and one per cent health development surcharge would be applied to the retail price, the proposal said.

Prior to the upcoming 2021-22 budget session, VOICE placed the proposal at a webinar. Planning minister MA Mannan attended the event as the chief guest and Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation chairman Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad presided over the discussion.