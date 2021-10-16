Speedboats without registration, drivers without training

More than 2,000 speedboats are operating on various waterways across the country, transporting passengers, and only 569 of them are registered with the shipping department, according to sources and people concerned.

Drivers with no training operate these speedboats. According to the instructions of the shipping department, movement of this speedy watercraft is prohibited after sunset. But in many cases the ban is not followed.

Such irregularities come to limelight when any accident occurs and then everything goes back to normal after a few days. No major steps have been taken to stop the movement of these unregistered speedboats with untrained drivers.

On 3 May this year, a speedboat capsized after it hit a bulk carrier that remained anchored near Banglabazar ferry jetty in Madaripur, leaving 26 dead.