Chief Adviser greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“I wish everyone a joyful Eid Mubarak. During Eid, may you travel to your homes peacefully and joyfully with your family,” the Chief Adviser said in a video message shared by his press wing today, Sunday.

He also urged the people of the country to visit the graves of their relatives, check on poor families and think about how to improve their future.