Chief Adviser greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
“I wish everyone a joyful Eid Mubarak. During Eid, may you travel to your homes peacefully and joyfully with your family,” the Chief Adviser said in a video message shared by his press wing today, Sunday.
He also urged the people of the country to visit the graves of their relatives, check on poor families and think about how to improve their future.
“Introduce your children to them - this is my wish,” Professor Yunus said.
Besides, he urged all to remain united and firm in the face of all provocations by the defeated forces, despite any difference of opinion during Eid prayers.
“May everyone’s life be meaningful and filled with joy. May Allah help us all,” Muhammad Yunus wished.