IGP should step down as soon as possible: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam has said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir should step down over his remarks about “crossfire”. He has also called for reforms to the police force.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the NCP in Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon, Nahid Islam said, “We believe that apologising is not enough; the IGP no longer has the right to remain in office. We have demanded his removal. He should step down as soon as possible.

As the head of a law enforcement agency, he was supposed to ensure the rule of law, yet he has said he would carry out crossfire killings if the government instructed him to do so. We did not even see anyone speak so openly about this during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. Therefore, the police force must certainly undergo reforms.”