President casts vote thru postal ballot, urges citizens to vote on 7 Jan

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today exercised his franchise through postal ballot for the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls slated for 7 January next, urging the countrymen to fulfill their civic duty by voting.

"Let's vote ourselves and encourage others to cast vote," the president told the journalists this noon after casting his vote at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban here.

President's wife Rebeka Sultana also exercised her voting rights through postal ballot there as they are the voters of their hometown Pabna.

"Voting is the democratic rights of the people. As a citizen, it is our duty to vote," President Shahabuddin said.

