UN chief calls for education system that supports equal society

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for delivering education systems that support equal societies, dynamic economies and the limitless dreams of every learner in the world.

The UN chief made the call in a message on the occasion of International Day of Education, being observed across the world on Tuesday, according to a press release received in Dhaka.

Antonio Guterres said, “Education is a fundamental human right. It’s the bedrock of societies, economies, and every person’s potential. But without adequate investment, this potential will wither on the vine.”