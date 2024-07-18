MIST student killed in police shooting in Savar
A student has been killed in Savar during a clash of quota protesters with police.
The murdered Shaikh Ashabul Yamin is a student of the computer science department of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) university in Mirpur.
Savar Enam Medical College Hospital’s in-charge Md Yusuf told Prothom Alo, “He sustained several pellets in his chest. He was brought dead around 3:00pm.”
Deceased Ashabul’s father Md Mohiuddin said they live at Bank Town area in Savar. His son went to bus stand area to watch the movement after saying prayers in Bank Town area. He was bullet-hit by police during the clash.
Dhaka district police additional superintendent Md Abdullahil Kafi said, the law enforcers are working to save the lives and properties of the people.
He said they are yet to know about anyone’s death in Savar.
Witnesses said the protesters gathered around Savar thana bus stand area around 10 in the morning. As they gathered at Pakija bus stand around 12 noon, a chase and counter chase ensued.
Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets while the protesters retaliated with brick chips.
The protesters vandalized two police boxes in Savar bus stand area. Several shops were vandalised. Many locals joined the protesters. Several people got injured.
Two injured persons were taken to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.