MIST student killed in police shooting in Savar

A student has been killed in Savar during a clash of quota protesters with police.

The murdered Shaikh Ashabul Yamin is a student of the computer science department of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) university in Mirpur.

Savar Enam Medical College Hospital’s in-charge Md Yusuf told Prothom Alo, “He sustained several pellets in his chest. He was brought dead around 3:00pm.”

Deceased Ashabul’s father Md Mohiuddin said they live at Bank Town area in Savar. His son went to bus stand area to watch the movement after saying prayers in Bank Town area. He was bullet-hit by police during the clash.