Hasina awarded 830 plots to ‘loyalists and sycophants’

Bureaucrat Helaluddin Ahmed was secretary of the election commission (EC) during 11th parliamentary election in 2018, that earned the infamy of “night-time vote”. Helaluddin was given a plot of 7-katha in RAJUK’s Purbachal project five months before that election. He was given the plot for “outstanding role” in government services.

After the Bangladesh Awami League came to power in the “night election”, Helaluddin was made secretary of the local government department. After his retirement in 2022, Helaluddin was made a member of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Helaluddin went into hiding after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year. He was arrested on 23 October that year and remains in jail since then.

Pinu Khan was an MP in the reserved seat for women in the 9th parliamentary election in 2014, which was marred by boycott of opposition parties. Her son Bokhtiar Alam alias Roni was given a plot in the Purbachal project in 2013 for “outstanding contribution” at national level.