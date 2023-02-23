Grameenphone network down due to ‘fibre optic cable damage’

The network outage was the result of damage of its fibre optic cables in two spots in Sirajganj and one spot in Tangail, said Grameenphone sources.
The cables were damaged by bulldozers that were working on road development projects, the sources added.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Grameenphone’s head of communications Khairul Bashar said, “We are extremely sorry for the temporary problem in making phone calls because of the damage of fibre optic cable. Our team has been working with utmost urgency to resolve the problem.”
Khairul Bashar further said he could not say now how long it would take to resolve repair the connection.
Grameenphone has also posted a status in this regard in the company’s verified Facebook.