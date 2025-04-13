China intends to set up a large hospital in Bangladesh

China is planning to make a significant investment in Bangladesh’s healthcare sector, including the construction of a major hospital. The proposed name of the hospital is ‘China-Bangladesh Friendship General Hospital’. Land is currently being scouted for the hospital in Dhaka, Chattogram and northern districts of the country.

This information has been sourced from the minutes of a meeting held on 19 February at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) regarding Chinese assistance in the health sector, as well as from sources within the health ministry.

According to ministry officials, in addition to constructing the hospital, China will provide investment support in other areas of healthcare. Among the initiatives, equipment for a robotic physiotherapy centre has already reached the country.