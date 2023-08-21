PM Hasina calls for speeding up the verdict on 21 August grenade attack

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for expediting the implementation of the trial court's verdict of the August 21 grenade attack case, reports UNB.

"Our leaders and activists including Ivy Rahman were brutally killed in broad daylight on this 21 August. The trial has been held. Its (trial court) judgment has been handed out. This verdict should be implemented soon," she said.

The premier was addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue, marking the 19th anniversary of the August 21 grenade attack.

The 21 August grenade attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally organised by then opposition AL in 2004 in front of its central office in the Bangabandhu Avenue.

The horrendous attack left 24 people killed and nearly 1000 injured. AL President and also then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina luckily escaped death, but her hearing was impaired by the repeated grenade blasts. Among the dead was Awami League's women affairs secretary and late president Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman.

A Dhaka court had already convicted and sentenced 49 people - 19 of them to death and 19 to life imprisonment. Eleven others were sentenced to jail on different terms.

Eighteen convicted people, including BNP leader Tarique Rahman, have remained fugitives.

Appeals against the judgment are now being heard in the high court.