Hero Alom fears for his life 

Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom has expressed concerns over his safety, saying that he fears for his life as some miscreants are now in search of him.
He contested the by-election in Dhaka-17 constituency as an independent candidate and came under attack in broad daylight on the polling day.
While talking to the media at a press conference in a private hospital in the capital’s Dakshinkhan area, Hero Alom disclosed an attack on his office that took place in the early hours of Wednesday.
A group of 8-10 people on four motorbikes came to his office in the Mahanagar project area around 5:30 am . They called out his name, vandalised the office gate, and asked him to get out, he said.
“I fear for my life as they are hunting me to kill. Out of fear for my life, I am informing you about the issue,” he said, adding that he has no idea about the attackers.
Hero Alom also said he was receiving treatment at the hospital due to his ailment. However, he returned to his residence in the afternoon.
Describing attack as an unjust act of torture, he alleged that the attack took place in front of the policemen, but they did not come forward in his help.
Responding to a query, he claimed to have no connection with any of the political parties, including BNP. Besides, he vowed not to join any political party in the future and expressed his intention to continue participating in elections as an independent candidate.