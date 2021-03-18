Sri Lankan prime minister due Friday

Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is coming to Bangladesh on a two-day visit on Friday, reports UNB.

He will join the celebrations of 50 years of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Many foreign leaders are expected to arrive in Dhaka to take part in the celebrations, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on 13 March.

Bangladesh is looking forward to sign many agreements and MoUs with a number of countries during the visits of their heads of state and government, including that of India.

A 10-day special programme kicked off in the city's national parade square ground on 17 March, marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

The programmes, themed 'Mujib Chirontan', are being arranged maintaining all precautions as local and foreign guests will participate.