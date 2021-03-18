Sri Lankan prime minister due Friday

Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is coming to Bangladesh on a two-day visit on Friday, reports UNB.
He will join the celebrations of 50 years of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Many foreign leaders are expected to arrive in Dhaka to take part in the celebrations, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on 13 March.
Bangladesh is looking forward to sign many agreements and MoUs with a number of countries during the visits of their heads of state and government, including that of India.
A 10-day special programme kicked off in the city's national parade square ground on 17 March, marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.
The programmes, themed 'Mujib Chirontan', are being arranged maintaining all precautions as local and foreign guests will participate.
President Abdul Hamid was present on 17 March. He will be present on 22 and 26 March as well, while prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the programmes on 19, 22, 24 and 26 March. She attended the 17 March programme.
Heads of state and government of different countries will be present as guests of honour at the programmes on 19, 22, 24 and 26 March.
President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih was present as the guest of honour on 17 March.
Prime minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will be present at the programme on 19 March, president of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari on 22 March, prime minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering on 24 March and prime minister of India Narendra Modi on 26 March.
Besides, recorded speeches from heads of state and government of different countries, the chiefs of international organisations and prominent persons will be screened in the events of other five days.