PM for improving quality education to match global standard

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, Sunday asked all concerned to work together to further improve quality education, matching the global standard, reports BSS.

"The quality of education in the country has improved a lot. We want to keep up with the global standard by improving quality education even further. This is our target and we must work to attain that goal," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing the national council of National University-affiliated colleges as well as the scholarship distribution ceremony-2023, held at capital’s Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

Briefly describing her government's initiatives to ensure overall development in the education sector, she said they have taken every possible step to enable generations to cope up with the ever-changing world in the age of science and technology.

"We have taken steps to make the education system multidimensional. We don't want to lag behind. We have to maintain a pace similar to that of the global education as our children are meritorious," she said.

As part of the initiative to make education multidimensional, she said they have established universities in every district, four medical universities, Islamic Arabic University, an aerospace and aviation university, a digital university, medical colleges as well as science and technology universities.