Mohammad Shahabuddin thanks PM Hasina for nomination

The Awami League nominated candidate for the presidential post, Mohammad Shahabuddin, has expressed gratitude to prime minister Sheikh Hasina for nominating him.

Mohammad Shahabuddin informed Prothom Alo of his response after receiving the nomination of Awami League for the post of president of the country on Sunday.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling party, submitted Shahabuddin's nomination paper to the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) at 11.00am.