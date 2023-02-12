Mohammad Shahabuddin thanks PM Hasina for nomination

Obaidul Quader said, “Bangladesh Awami League has nominated Mohammad Shahabuddin for the upcoming presidential election. Awami League president and chief of the parliamentary board of the party, Sheikh Hasina has finalised the nomination.”
Mohammad Shahbuddin gave his reaction to Prothom Alo over the phone at around 11.45pm. He said, “Thanks to the Almighty. I also want to thank prime minister Sheikh Hasina for nominating me from the party for the post of president. This is all I want to say at the moment.”
Mohammad Shabuddin became the member of the Awami League’s advisory council in the latest council of the party.
He was born in Pabna in 1949. He was a vibrant activist of Chhatra League and served as Pabna district unit president. He was also the convener of the Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Shangram Parishad of Pabna in 1971 and took part in the liberation war. He also served as the president of Pabna district Jubo League in 1974.
In 1975, he was imprisoned after the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later, he joined the civil service (judiciary) in 1982. He was elected the secretary general of the Judicial Service Association in 1995.
Shahabuddin retired as a district and sessions judge in 2006, after serving in various positions for 25 years. He was the law ministry appointed co-ordinator in the Bangabandhu killing case. He served the ACC as commissioner from 2011 to 2016.