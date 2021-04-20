Statements over police-physician altercation undesirable: HC

The High Court on Tuesday expressed discontent over statements issued by the organisations of doctors and police over an altercation ensued between a physician and policemen during the lockdown, reports UNB.

"Such behaviour of the government officials is undesirable and statements issued by the two professional organisations were not prudent," said a bench of HC comprised of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir.

Lawyer Yunus Ali Akand placed media reports before the court regarding the heated argument expressed between policemen and a physician over taking movement pass and the subsequent statements from both parties.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said the incident was unfortunate. The HC also asked the two parties to ease tension.