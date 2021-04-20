Statements over police-physician altercation undesirable: HC

The High Court on Tuesday expressed discontent over statements issued by the organisations of doctors and police over an altercation ensued between a physician and policemen during the lockdown, reports UNB.
"Such behaviour of the government officials is undesirable and statements issued by the two professional organisations were not prudent," said a bench of HC comprised of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir.
Lawyer Yunus Ali Akand placed media reports before the court regarding the heated argument expressed between policemen and a physician over taking movement pass and the subsequent statements from both parties.
Attorney general AM Amin Uddin said the incident was unfortunate. The HC also asked the two parties to ease tension.
On Sunday, an altercation ensued between police and physician Syeda Shawkat Jeny, assistant professor of Radiology and Imaging Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, in city's Elephant Road over taking movement pass.
A video recording of the incident went viral on Facebook, sparking criticism.
Bangladesh Medical Association in a statement said the physicians and health workers have faced harassment by police while going to their workplace during the lockdown.
Besides, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad expressed strong condemnation and demanded punitive action against those involved in the incident.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Police Service Association issued another statement condemning the behaviour of the physician.