New medical colleges won't be established: BMDC president

He came up with this remark on Sunday morning at the international congress and scientific seminar 2023. More than 1000 experts on medicine joined the conference, organised by Bangladesh Society of Medicine at a five star hotel in Dhaka.
Mahmud Hasan said it is found in a survey that the quality of many government and private medical college hospitals are substandard. Medical education wouldn't be improved by only changing the curriculum. The infrastructure will have to be improved with recruiting adequate manpower.
The former president of BMDC professor Mohammad Sahidullah said the government should pay attention to the recommendations of the organisations like BMDC, BSMMU or BSPS.