New medical colleges won't be established: BMDC president

Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) president professor Mahmud Hasan said the establishment of new medical colleges in the country will have to be stopped in a bid to improve the education quality.

"Along with that the academic activities of the substandard medical colleges will have to be banned," he added, quoting the number of medical colleges in the country of 170 million is 115.

No other country in the world has such numbers of medical colleges against the population ratio, he claimed.