Railway Minister Nurul Islam said necessary measures will be taken if any complaints are received from passengers in getting train tickets online ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, reports UNB.

The minister told reporters after receiving 50 high quality trollies imported from China by Islami Bank Bangladesh at Kamalapur railway station on Saturday.

“During Eid-ul-Fitr we received various complaints regarding online ticketing. However, during this Eid we have not yet received any complaint. Many media already reported that people are getting tickets online,” he added.