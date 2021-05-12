Stranded Bangladeshis in India: 3 more land ports to be reopened

Considering the sufferings of the Bangladeshis still stranded in India, three more land ports will be reopened for their entry from India from May 16 in addition to Benapole, Burimari and Akhaura, reports UNB.
The new land ports are Darshana, Hili and Sonamasjid. The decision was taken on Wednesday in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by senior foreign secretary.
As the facilities for quarantine under the district administration of Jessore have been exhausted, entry through the Benapole might be suspended for the time being.
The Bangladeshi travelers are requested to follow the guidance of Bangladesh missions in India in this regard. All other restrictions and conditions imposed previously would remain in effect, according to the decision of the meeting.
High commissioner of Bangladesh to India; secretary, Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs; secretary (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; additional secretary, Cabinet Division; additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and representatives of MoFA, MoHA, AFD, BGB, relevant District Administrations and Bangladesh missions in India attended the meeting.