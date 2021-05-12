Stranded Bangladeshis in India: 3 more land ports to be reopened

Considering the sufferings of the Bangladeshis still stranded in India, three more land ports will be reopened for their entry from India from May 16 in addition to Benapole, Burimari and Akhaura, reports UNB.

The new land ports are Darshana, Hili and Sonamasjid. The decision was taken on Wednesday in an inter-ministerial meeting chaired by senior foreign secretary.

As the facilities for quarantine under the district administration of Jessore have been exhausted, entry through the Benapole might be suspended for the time being.