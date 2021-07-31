‘Strictest restrictions’ to continue after 5 August, or any alternative?

The government has decided to open the export-oriented industries in the country on 1 August amid the ongoing restrictions imposed to curb the surge of coronavirus. The question that now looms large is whether the restrictions will be extended further after 5 August.

In reply to this question, state minister for public administration Farad Husain on Saturday told Prothom Alo that no decision had been taken as yet about whether or not the restrictions would be extended. Various suggestions were coming in from different sectors. The Directorate General of Heath Services (DGHS) has said the restrictions should be extended. A decision would be taken depending on the circumstances. The government is also discussing possible alternatives. Efforts will be made to make an announcement in this regard by 3 August, based on the decision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.