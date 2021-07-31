‘Strictest restrictions’ to continue after 5 August, or any alternative?

After the decision to open up industries, workers have begun streaming back from the villages to Dhaka and other industrial areas. Pressure has increased on the roads.
Speaking about the matter, the state minister for public administration said the matter was obvious. The owners of the readymade garment (RMG) industries had said that the factories would be run with the workers who had not gone home for Eid or who had gone immediately after Eid but lived nearby. They said that those who would come later would face no problem about their jobs. They would be brought in phases after 5 August. There was no reason for them to lose their jobs. The workers had no reason to be concerned. The owners said they had pledged to the government in this regard.
Strict restrictions came into place after Eid from 23 July in order to cub the surge of coronavirus. The restrictions will continue till 5 August. The government had been determined to enforce ‘strictest restrictions’ but later had to relent to the businessmen’s demands. An order issued by the cabinet division on Friday said that from 1 August all export-oriented industries would be exempt from the ongoing restrictions. Previously the sectors exempt from the restrictions were transport, preservation and processing of the hide of sacrificial animals, and industries related to the manufacture of drugs, oxygen and essential items for the prevention of Covid-19.
According to the government directives, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices, public transport of roads, railway and rivers and domestic flights would remain closed during the ongoing restrictions. The government employees would carry out their work virtually. Shopping malls, markets, shops, resorts, community centers and recreational centers would also remain closed.
Persons and transport involved in law enforcement and essential services including transportation and sales of agro products, implements, food grains, food products, relief distribution, health services, coronavirus vaccinations, fire service, telephone, internet (government and private), media (print and electronic media), private security services, postal service, banks, city corporations, municipal cleaners and other essential services, will be able to move around with official identity cards.
Kitchen markets and sales of essential can continue from 9:00 in the morning till 3:00 in the afternoon. People can commute for vaccinations, showing their vaccination cards. Food shops and restaurants can remain open from 8:00 in the morning till 8:00 at night (online sales or takeaway).
International flights are operating and outward bound passengers can travel to the airport carrying their tickets as proof.