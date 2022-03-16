'Strong framework needed for safety of workers'

A strong framework is required to ensure social and economic safety of workers employed in formal and informal sectors of the country, speakers have said.

At the time, they emphasised on forming an acceptable database for workers of all sectors including readymade garment industry.

Eminent professionals were speaking at a roundtable titled ‘Workers' Social Safety’, organised by Germany-based development agency GIZ Bangladesh and Prothom Alo. The roundtable was held at Prothom Alo office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar with support from Laudes Foundation on Tuesday.

Mujibul Haque, chairman, standing committee on the ministry of labour and employment said, forming a strong authority, workers must be brought into account immediately. Surveys must be conducted to find out how many workers are employed in which sector.