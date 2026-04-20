BPC has increased supply after fuel price hike

After increasing the prices of diesel, octane, petrol, and kerosene by Tk 15 to 20 per liter, people's suffering has not lessened.

Even yesterday, Sunday, people had to stand in line for hours to buy fuel.

The common people's question is, will the supply increase after the price hike?

Sources at the Ministry of Energy and the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has said that the fuel oil reserve is relatively good.

There is a discussion about increasing supply, but no decision has been finalised.

People’s main question is whether supply will increase after the price hike. Sources from the Ministry of Energy and the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) say that fuel oil reserves are fairly adequate. A decision has been made to increase supply. Companies under BPC have been instructed to raise the supply of octane by 20 per cent and petrol and diesel by 10 per cent. A letter conveying this decision was sent on Sunday night to the fuel distribution companies Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna.