Bangladesh on the eve of a pivotal election, major challenges ahead for next govt

Bangladesh’s forthcoming national election is not merely about returning the country to a constitutional path. For the first time since December 2008, a government with genuine popular legitimacy is expected to assume power.

Precisely for this reason, the International Crisis Group (ICG) argues that organising a credible election, despite numerous challenges, is the central key to restoring democratic governance in Bangladesh.

This assessment was presented in an analytical article titled “Curtain Falls on Bangladesh’s Interim Government as Critical Elections Approach”, published on the ICG website on Monday.

The Brussels-based research organisation notes that the election will be crucial for Bangladesh’s democratic transition, given its far-reaching political, social and international implications. It warns that the post-election government will face a complex array of challenges, both domestically and externally.