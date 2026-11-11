Why ACC’s press briefing on Asif Mahmud is not illegal: HC

The High Court has issued a rule questioning the legality of the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) press briefings concerning Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, former adviser to the interim government and leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The rule was issued on Wednesday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Md Bashir Ullah and Justice Md Hamidur Rahman after an initial hearing on a writ petition filed by Asif Mahmud.

He filed the petition in September, challenging the legality of an ACC press briefing in which the commission announced that it had found “preliminary evidence” after deciding to investigate allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.