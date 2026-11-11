Why ACC’s press briefing on Asif Mahmud is not illegal: HC
The High Court has issued a rule questioning the legality of the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) press briefings concerning Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, former adviser to the interim government and leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
The rule was issued on Wednesday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Md Bashir Ullah and Justice Md Hamidur Rahman after an initial hearing on a writ petition filed by Asif Mahmud.
He filed the petition in September, challenging the legality of an ACC press briefing in which the commission announced that it had found “preliminary evidence” after deciding to investigate allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.
The rule asks why the ACC press briefings, held on 2 and 13 September by its deputy director and assistant director, announcing that “preliminary evidence” had been found following the decision to investigate the allegations, should not be declared illegal and beyond lawful authority for violating Article 31 of the Constitution and the ACC's Information Disclosure Policy, 2011.
The court also asked why the ACC should not be directed to refrain from holding press briefings on any ongoing inquiry or investigation.
The hearing on Asif Mahmud's writ petition took place on 4 November. After hearing the petition, the court set this Wednesday for its order.
Senior lawyer Mohammod Hossain, along with lawyers Yousuf Ali and Zahirul Islam Musa, represented the petitioner. Lawyer Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan appeared for the ACC.
Confirming the issuance of the rule, lawyer Zahirul Islam Musa told Prothom Alo that the ACC chairman, deputy director, public relations officer and assistant director had been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
According to the petitioner's lawyers, the ACC's deputy director and public relations officer, along with an assistant director, held two press briefings on 2 and 13 September.
At the briefings, the commission said it had found “preliminary evidence” after deciding to investigate allegations of corruption and money laundering against Asif Mahmud.
The briefings violated the protection of dignity and reputation guaranteed under Article 31 of the Constitution and the ACC's Right to Information Disclosure Guidelines, the lawyers argued.
The Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024 following the July Mass Uprising. An interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed on 8 August that year.
As a representative of the students who led the July uprising, Asif Mahmud joined the interim government as an adviser. He was initially in charge of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
In November 2024, he was given charge of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. He subsequently served as adviser to both the local government and youth and sports ministries.
Asif Mahmud resigned from the interim government in December 2025. Later that month, he formally joined the National Citizen Party (NCP). He is currently the party's senior joint member secretary.