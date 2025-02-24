Govt withdraws BPM, PPM awards of 103 police officials

The government has withdrawn the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) conferred on 103 police officials for the undue role they played in the 2018 national election.

The police officials have been ordered to refund all the money they received against the medals.

A gazette notification, signed by Tausif Ahmed, Senior Secretary to the Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was issued on Monday.

According to the notification, the BPM or Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM-Service) or President Police Medal (PPM-Service) of Bangladesh Police Medal-2018 given in favour of the following 103 officers directly involved in the controversial 10th parliamentary election held on 30 December 2018 has been withdrawn.