Malaysia to issue multiple entry visas for Bangladeshi workers: Asif Nazrul
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Asif Nazrul has said the Malaysian government would issue multiple entry visas for the Bangladeshi workers from now on.
“I’ve good news for brothers and sisters, who are in Malaysia as workers… We have been officially confirmed that the workers will get multiple entry visas from now on,” he wrote in a post on his verified Facebook page.
He further said, “We visited Malaysia last May. At that time we met with the home minister of Malaysia. We informed him that Bangladeshi workers get single entry visas in Malaysia while workers from other countries get multiple visas. He was astonished and asked the officials concerned about the matter. The officials confirmed it to him (home minister). Then he directed them to resolve the issue.”
Asif Nazrul, who is also the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser said, “After that we have communicated with them continuously. Finally we have been confirmed.”
He also said that a Bangladeshi delegation is now visiting Malaysia and another strong delegation team will visit the country next month. “I hope that we will be able to provide more good news in this regard soon,” he added.