Support centre to be set up for expatriate workers: Minister

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad
Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran AhmadUNB file photo

Expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister Imran Ahmed has said the government is taking an initiative for setting up an support centre to provide necessary facilities including temporary accommodation to the expatriate workers, reports UNB.

Besides, a hospital and diagnostic centre will be set up at Bhatara in the capital to provide medical services to the expatriate workers at low cost, he said.

The minister said this at an event of Wage Earners’ Welfare Board at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban.

Terming the present government as an expatriate- friendly one, the minister said the government is working for the welfare of expatriate workers.

As part of this, yearly allowance Tk 12,000 are being provided to the expatriate workers’ children with disability.

Director general of Wage Earners Welfare Board, Md Hamidur Rahman presided over the meeting while of Manpower, Employment and Training Bureau, Md Shahidul Alam, managing director of Expatriate Welfare Bank, Md Zahidul Haque, Wage Earners Welfare Board’s director Shoaib Ahmed Khan were present at the programme.

