Human rights commission remains dysfunctional over a year

Today, Wednesday is International Human Rights Day. This year’s theme is “Human rights are essential to our everyday lives.”

Yet, Bangladesh’s National Human Rights Commission has remained ineffective for over a year.

After some of the most serious incidents of human rights violations during the Awami League’s decade-and-a-half in power, the July uprising had generated public optimism.

However, following the assumption of power by the interim government, the then chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Kamal Uddin Ahmed, along with all other members, were compelled to resign in November last year.

It has been alleged that they were forced to resign. The role of the National Human Rights Commission during the Awami League’s tenure had also been widely criticised.