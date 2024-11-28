CJ concerned over unprecedented incident at SC, district courts

The Supreme Court administration today issued a memo regarding security to be enforced at the Supreme Court premises as well as for all judges of the sessions and criminal courts or tribunals, their court rooms and residences.

The memo appearing on the Supreme Court website said that the chief justice had expressed his grave concern at recent unwarranted and unprecedented incidents at the Supreme Court premises and the district courts.

According to the memo, the judiciary is one of the three main organs of the state. The chief justice had directed all concerned authorities to take immediate measures to ensure security at every court and tribunal premises, court rooms, the residence of judges, employees and all concerned, in order to ensure the rule of law and justice, as well as to uphold the image of the court.

In the last part of the memo signed by registrar general of the Supreme Court Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, an order was issued to all concerned to take immediate necessary measures to ensure the security of all court and tribunal premises in the country, the court rooms, the residences and vehicles of the judges, the judges, employees and all connected to the courts.