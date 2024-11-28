CJ concerned over unprecedented incident at SC, district courts
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has expressed grave concern over the unprecedented incident at the Supreme Court premises and untoward incidents at the district courts in recent times. This concern was expressed today, Thursday, in a press note issued by the Supreme Court administration.
The chief justice called for immediate measures to be taken to ensure security at every court and tribunal premises, court rooms, the residence of judges, employees and all concerned, in order to ensure the rule of law and justice, as well as to uphold the image of the court. This information appeared in a memo appearing today, Thursday, on the Supreme Court website.
Yesterday, Wednesday (27 November) at around 2:30 in the afternoon, a group of lawyers had called for judge if a double bench to leave the bench on allegations of making "objectionable" remarks concerning former president Ziaur Rahman in the ruling concerning the 16th amendment. When the two judges left the bench, the irate lawyers threw eggs at them.
The Supreme Court notice said, the chief justice has expressed deep grave concern over the unprecedented untoward incident that took place on 27 November at the Supreme Court premises and at the same time the unwarranted incidents that have taken place in recent times at the Supreme Court premises and district courts around the country.
Signed by the public relations officer of the Supreme Court Md Shafiqul Islam, the press note said the Supreme Court is closely monitoring the overall matters in order to ensure that the courts around the country can served those seeking justice in an unhindered manner. It was assured that despite the adversities and unwarranted situation, the courts would continue providing services. The chief justice has taken measures to prevent a recurrence of such occurrences at the courts.
Orders for overall security
The Supreme Court administration today issued a memo regarding security to be enforced at the Supreme Court premises as well as for all judges of the sessions and criminal courts or tribunals, their court rooms and residences.
The memo appearing on the Supreme Court website said that the chief justice had expressed his grave concern at recent unwarranted and unprecedented incidents at the Supreme Court premises and the district courts.
According to the memo, the judiciary is one of the three main organs of the state. The chief justice had directed all concerned authorities to take immediate measures to ensure security at every court and tribunal premises, court rooms, the residence of judges, employees and all concerned, in order to ensure the rule of law and justice, as well as to uphold the image of the court.
In the last part of the memo signed by registrar general of the Supreme Court Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, an order was issued to all concerned to take immediate necessary measures to ensure the security of all court and tribunal premises in the country, the court rooms, the residences and vehicles of the judges, the judges, employees and all connected to the courts.